Dancing with the Daffodils

This post celebrates the daffodils we’ve seen during our amazing spring. I’ve drip-fed you an occasional daffodil photo but most have been kept for this post. Its been very windy and rainy here over the last couple of days so I’m keen to share some more YELLOW! And who doesn’t like daffodils? I trust you’ll enjoy these 🙂

We were at Maple Glen on 15 September (afternoon) and the Gore photos were taken on various days during September. All photos taken by Liz and Nigel

Daffodils At Maple Glen, Southland, New Zealand

The Davisons at Maple Glen Gardens have planted extensive areas in daffodils and I love that the different kinds are mixed up, lots of different colours and forms to admire!

You’ll recognise the little pink cherry blossom tree in this first photo as the one featured at the beginning of my recent post  Cherry Blossom at Maple Glen

spring2018_daffodils_00

spring2018_daffodils_01

spring2018_daffodils_02

spring2018_daffodils_03

spring2018_daffodils_04

spring2018_daffodils_05

spring2018_daffodils_06

Daffodils in Gore

and a spring window display

Street garden, Gore
Gore Public Gardens
Gore Public Gardens
Street garden, Gore
Street garden, Gore
Window display, Gore

Text by Liz, Photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

One thought on "Dancing with the Daffodils

  1. Fascinating variation in the colors of all of the different daffodils, Liz, though I must say that my favorites tend to be the single-color “traditional” daffodils, especially when planted in clumps that create huge bursts of color.

