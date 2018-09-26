Dancing with the Daffodils

This post celebrates the daffodils we’ve seen during our amazing spring. I’ve drip-fed you an occasional daffodil photo but most have been kept for this post. Its been very windy and rainy here over the last couple of days so I’m keen to share some more YELLOW! And who doesn’t like daffodils? I trust you’ll enjoy these 🙂

We were at Maple Glen on 15 September (afternoon) and the Gore photos were taken on various days during September. All photos taken by Liz and Nigel

Daffodils At Maple Glen, Southland, New Zealand

The Davisons at Maple Glen Gardens have planted extensive areas in daffodils and I love that the different kinds are mixed up, lots of different colours and forms to admire!

You’ll recognise the little pink cherry blossom tree in this first photo as the one featured at the beginning of my recent post Cherry Blossom at Maple Glen

Daffodils in Gore

and a spring window display

Street garden, Gore Gore Public Gardens Gore Public Gardens Street garden, Gore Street garden, Gore Window display, Gore

Text by Liz, Photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

