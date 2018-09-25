The Golden Boy

rsz_golden_pheasant_mglen_720sq
Golden Pheasant at Maple Glen Gardens where a group of these pheasants roam free. Taken by Nigel 15 Sept 2018, cropped to square. See below for uncropped version that can be enlarged. My photos of the same pheasant previously posted at Reds and Yellows. – Liz
rsz_golden_pheasant_mglen_1500w
Pheasant at Maple Glen Gardens where a group of these pheasants roam free. Uncropped version. Taken by Nigel 15 Sept 2018. Southland, New Zealand. Click on photo to enlarge
