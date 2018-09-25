The Golden Boy Golden Pheasant at Maple Glen Gardens where a group of these pheasants roam free. Taken by Nigel 15 Sept 2018, cropped to square. See below for uncropped version that can be enlarged. My photos of the same pheasant previously posted at Reds and Yellows. – Liz Pheasant at Maple Glen Gardens where a group of these pheasants roam free. Uncropped version. Taken by Nigel 15 Sept 2018. Southland, New Zealand. Click on photo to enlarge Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related 5 thoughts on “The Golden Boy” Add yours Super! Elegant! LikeLike Reply Oh yes, he was very elegant! LikeLike Reply Wow! What a beauty!! This for sure added color to my day! Thank you! I hope I can add some humor to your day by my post, “The Surprising Story” 🙂 LikeLiked by 1 person Reply You’re welcome and thanks for telling me about your surprising story. I enjoyed it very much and I’ve never heard such a tale before in my life! LikeLike Reply My pleasure! Color and Humor brighten the world. 🙂 ❤ LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email.
