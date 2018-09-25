Cherry Blossom at Maple Glen

Springtime at Maple Glen Gardens is a sight not to be missed. These photos were taken by Nigel and me during a lovely afternoon visit on 15 September 2018. This 42-acre private garden has been developed from bare farmland over decades by Muriel, Bob and Rob Davison. Maple Glen Gardens is located in Southland, New Zealand.

For more information visit the Maple Glen Gardens website

Cherry Walk | In The Pink

I was tickled pink to see this young cherry tree displaying its spring blossom against the blue sky, lording it over the daffodil slope. #InThePink for Square In September hosted by BeckyB

Nigel took these two lovely photos of the Cherry Walk which is located in a completely different area of Maple Glen Gardens

Nearby I found a grass path edged with these snappy looking daffodils

The Cherry Walk looks pretty unusual, located as it is beneath mature gum trees (Eucalyptus species). These last photos are all taken by me. In the second photo you can see Nigel standing in front of the Cherry Walk which gives you an idea of how imposing this landscape is. In my last photo (foreground-top) you can see long pieces of Eucalyptus bark working their way down through the cherry canopy! – Liz

Text by Liz, Photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

