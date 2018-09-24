Why Isn’t Spring Called Fall? Fallen magnolia petals on the grass. Gore Gardens, Southland, New Zealand. Liz, 23 Sept 2018. #InThePink for Square in September hosted by BeckyB Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related 8 thoughts on “Why Isn’t Spring Called Fall?” Add yours Beautiful even at the end. LikeLiked by 1 person Reply PS and loving the foot! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Hahaha, so nice of you to say that! I’d love to say it was deliberate but it was entirely accidental and I nearly deleted the shot. Then I thought about how it showed me being IN The Pink and I was glad for my silly mistake!! 🙂 LikeLike Reply Not a mistake, just your pink conscious taking over! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply I love that Becky, thank you 🙂 LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Ohhh poor magnolia! Yes that’s a kind of fall, too! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply So far we haven’t had much storm, just a little rain. I think the falls of petals at the moment are just natural timing and the show is coming to its conclusion 🙂 In some places in the public garden it looks like a magic carpet has been laid out – you’d like it Pepix! LikeLiked by 2 people Reply Yes I’m sure I would! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email.
Beautiful even at the end.
LikeLiked by 1 person
PS and loving the foot!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hahaha, so nice of you to say that! I’d love to say it was deliberate but it was entirely accidental and I nearly deleted the shot. Then I thought about how it showed me being IN The Pink and I was glad for my silly mistake!! 🙂
LikeLike
Not a mistake, just your pink conscious taking over!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love that Becky, thank you 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ohhh poor magnolia! Yes that’s a kind of fall, too!
LikeLiked by 1 person
So far we haven’t had much storm, just a little rain. I think the falls of petals at the moment are just natural timing and the show is coming to its conclusion 🙂 In some places in the public garden it looks like a magic carpet has been laid out – you’d like it Pepix!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yes I’m sure I would!
LikeLiked by 1 person