Spring Yellow

Since the beginning of spring I’ve been slowly getting more photos of yellow flowers or stems. I’m reserving most of the daffodil shots but I’ve put the rest of my yellows into this post. Forsythia has been in bloom since very early spring and the blooms seem to be more profuse on bushes that have been kept clipped. In Invercargill there are a few examples of clipped Forsythia hedges and they are very bright in spring!

Photos taken by Liz and Nigel, Gore and Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand

Incredibly yellow, in-your-face daffodils at Gore Gardens on 15 Sept. – Liz

Well-clipped forsythia in bloom on a residential property, Gore 12 Sept. – Liz

Forsythia at Queens Park, Invercargill on 01 Sept. – Nigel

Colourful Cornus branches at Queens Park, Invercargill on 01 Sept. – Nigel

The same Forsythia and Cornus, both in the same photo. – Liz

Pussy Willow in flower by the pond at Queens Park, Invercargill on 01 Sept. – Liz

Text by Liz, Photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

