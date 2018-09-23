Stopped Me In My Tracks Camellia stopped me in my tracks. Bannerman Park, Gore, Southland, New Zealand. Liz, 12 Sept 2018. #InThePink for Square in September hosted by BeckyB. Click on photo to enlarge Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email.
