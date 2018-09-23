I wish to share some cheer – from the Southern Hemisphere! I almost feel guilty sometimes, to be posting about our beautiful spring when some bloggers in the Northern Hemisphere are expressing regret as the days become shorter.

This is perhaps my most favourite photo of those I’ve taken to date. All my photography is done with a basic cellphone camera and I don’t usually succeed in capturing flower and small creature detail with such clarity.

My wish to share some spring cheer from “Down Under” sprang from reading a beautiful post yesterday by the dune mouse (CybeleMoon): A Proper Cup of Tea

I love your writing and images Cybele. This daffodil reminds me of the soft, rich light in your imagery. – Liz

To appreciate the beauty of this daffodil, please click on the photo to enlarge:

Text and Photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018).

Taken 15 Sept at Maple Glen, Southland.



