Spring Cheer…

I wish to share some cheer – from the Southern Hemisphere! I almost feel guilty sometimes, to be posting about our beautiful spring when some bloggers in the Northern Hemisphere are expressing regret as the days become shorter.

This is perhaps my most favourite photo of those I’ve taken to date. All my photography is done with a basic cellphone camera and I don’t usually succeed in capturing flower and small creature detail with such clarity.

My wish to share some spring cheer from “Down Under” sprang from reading a beautiful post yesterday by the dune mouse (CybeleMoon): A Proper Cup of Tea

I love your writing and images Cybele. This daffodil reminds me of the soft, rich light in your imagery. – Liz

To appreciate the beauty of this daffodil, please click on the photo to enlarge:

rsz_daffodil_spider_1000w

Text and Photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018).
Taken 15 Sept at Maple Glen, Southland.

Advertisements

2 thoughts on “Spring Cheer…

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: