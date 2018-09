BIG trike, one of a number of works in Queens Park by Invercargill sculptor Frank Wells. Just as well its bolted to the pavement – its a monster and way too big for me… I couldn’t resist hopping on and trying it out though!

Queens Park, Invercargill. Southland, New Zealand

Photos taken 01 Sept 2018

Text by Liz, Photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

