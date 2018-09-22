Here I Am Magnolia flower in Gore Gardens, Southland, New Zealand. Taken by Liz, 15 Sept 2018. #InThePink for Square in September hosted by BeckyB Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related 3 thoughts on “Here I Am” Add yours Extraordinary macro. Work of art LikeLike Reply exquisite!! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Very beautiful. LikeLike Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email.
Extraordinary macro. Work of art
LikeLike
exquisite!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very beautiful.
LikeLike