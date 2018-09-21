Chicken Of The Woods by Nick Hunter

Chicken of the Woods fruiting body, taken by Nick Hunter. “There are seasons, and then there are seasons within seasons. The final three weeks of summer that define the month of September provide vivid proof of the latter.” This is just one of eleven photos in a fabulous roundup of autumn photos from Nick Hunter, USA posted today. Colourful, charming and surprising these photos are great viewing (seriously, have YOU seen a Banded Woolly Bear caterpillar?) Hahaha 🙂

Nick kindly allowed me to include the wonderful fungi photo above – click on the photo to enlarge. You can view ten more photos of autumn flora and fauna by visiting the original post:

From: The Great Outdoors in September, 2018

Nick blogs at: Nick’s Nature Pics

Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018) | Fungi photo by Nick Hunter

