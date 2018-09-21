Chicken Of The Woods by Nick Hunter

chickenofthewoods8sept189149e2c8x10

Chicken of the Woods fruiting body, taken by Nick Hunter. “There are seasons, and then there are seasons within seasons. The final three weeks of summer that define the month of September provide vivid proof of the latter.” This is just one of eleven photos in a fabulous roundup of autumn photos from Nick Hunter, USA posted today. Colourful, charming and surprising these photos are great viewing (seriously, have YOU seen a Banded Woolly Bear caterpillar?) Hahaha 🙂

Nick kindly allowed me to include the wonderful fungi photo above – click on the photo to enlarge. You can view ten more photos of autumn flora and fauna by visiting the original post:

From:  The Great Outdoors in September, 2018

Nick blogs at:  Nick’s Nature Pics

Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)    |     Fungi photo by Nick Hunter

 

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: