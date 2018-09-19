Morris Minor 1000: Gladys “Gladys” (name written in red at the back), obviously the pride and joy of its owner. Parked at Queens Park, Invercargill, New Zealand. Posted in response to Go with all your heart by Debbie Smyth. Taken by Liz 08 Sept 2018. I liked the surreal intrusion of reflections. *Click on photo to enlarge* Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related One thought on “Morris Minor 1000: Gladys” Add yours Love the reflections! LikeLike Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email.
Love the reflections!
LikeLike