Beautiful Birch

There’s a lovely tall birch tree with white trunk and branches in Gore Public Gardens. I took photos on a grey day a few days ago and then some more photos yesterday morning when it was bright and sunny. I deleted most of my shots but here are two from each day’s photos that I retained.

Grey Day Birch. Taken by Liz, 15 Sept 2018

rsz_birch_greyday_01rsz_birch_greyday_02

Sunny Day Birch. Taken by Liz 18 Sept, 2018

rsz_birch_sunnyday_01rsz_birch_sunnyday_02

Gore Public Gardens, Southland, New Zealand

Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

