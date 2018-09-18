Oysters Rock!

Bluff oysters are dredged by Bluff’s oyster fleet from Foveaux Strait in March to early August (autumn and winter). The start of the oyster season is a big deal and oysters are harvested and distributed throughout the country very speedily. At the end of May, Bluff hosts the Bluff Oyster and Food Festival with the 2019 festival scheduled for 25 May.

This post features my photos of the Oysters mosaic art poem. – Liz
The poem is on the side of a commercial building in Bluff, 01 Sept 2018

gently in their beds…

rsz_bluff_oysterpoem_01rsz_bluff_oysterpoem_02rsz_bluff_oysterpoem_03rsz_bluff_oysterpoem_04

Poet:  Cilla McQueen  |  Mosaic:  Kirsten Karaitiana

Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

 

