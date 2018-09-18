Heaven Scent

Candicans and Heaven Scent

The blue conifer can’t resist the pretty pink magnolia. Her name is Heaven Scent. This morning was perfect for a waltz around the garden. As I approached I saw him leaning over, throwing his shadow in her direction.

rsz_heavensent_01
Can I have this dance?

I sneaked behind to see what would happen.

rsz_heavensent_03
Abies concolor ‘Candicans’ with Magnolia x ‘Heaven Scent’

They’re perfect for eachother, she was instantly in his arms.

rsz_heavensent_02

She glowed pink against the clear blue sky.

rsz_heavensent_04

Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)
— Gore Public Gardens, Southland, New Zealand

I tried cropping square to do a blue sky version of Lets Dance for BeckyB’s “Squares in September” #InThePink

The results didn’t please me but I’ll keep this one here for future reference.

rsz_dance_01a_700sq

 

