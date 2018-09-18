Candicans and Heaven Scent

The blue conifer can’t resist the pretty pink magnolia. Her name is Heaven Scent. This morning was perfect for a waltz around the garden. As I approached I saw him leaning over, throwing his shadow in her direction.

I sneaked behind to see what would happen.

They’re perfect for eachother, she was instantly in his arms.

She glowed pink against the clear blue sky.

Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

— Gore Public Gardens, Southland, New Zealand



I tried cropping square to do a blue sky version of Lets Dance for BeckyB’s “Squares in September” #InThePink

The results didn’t please me but I’ll keep this one here for future reference.

