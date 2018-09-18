Beneath the Sea Beneath the Sea, the oysters rock gently in their beds. Photo taken by Nigel. Commercial building in the port town of Bluff, Southland, New Zealand. 01 Sept 2018. More to come. – Liz 🙂 Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email.
