Lets Dance

rsz_lets_dance_gore_nz
Blue conifer leads pink magnolia in a waltz. Gore Public Gardens, Southland, New Zealand. Taken by Liz, 15 Sept 2018. #InthePink for Square in September hosted by BeckyB
12 thoughts on “Lets Dance

Add yours

    1. That’s so lovely of you, thanks very much! Yvette encouraged me to do some Squares for #InThePink and this is the first one I’ve done. Actually, its the first time I’ve ever put something in for any challenge! 🙂 🙂

