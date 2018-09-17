Lets Dance Blue conifer leads pink magnolia in a waltz. Gore Public Gardens, Southland, New Zealand. Taken by Liz, 15 Sept 2018. #InthePink for Square in September hosted by BeckyB Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related 12 thoughts on “Lets Dance” Add yours That’s just fabulous! A perfect colour combination and complementary shapes. LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Thanks Jane, I was excited to read your enthusiastic response! Thanks very much! LikeLike Reply Just popping over from Yvette’s to tell you what a lovely image this is, Liz. 🙂 🙂 LikeLiked by 1 person Reply That’s so lovely of you, thanks very much! Yvette encouraged me to do some Squares for #InThePink and this is the first one I’ve done. Actually, its the first time I’ve ever put something in for any challenge! 🙂 🙂 LikeLike Reply Well, now you’ve started there’ll be no stopping you! 🙂 🙂 It’s a good way to meet folk, and Becky is absolutely lovely. LikeLiked by 1 person Reply The contrast works very fine! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Thanks Simone! 🙂 LikeLike Reply Very nice colours in a beautiful dance! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply I love to think of them dancing together! He’s tall and handsome in blue; she’s so pretty in pink 😉 LikeLiked by 1 person Reply really like this – and it does look like they are waltzing… what a nice capture LikeLiked by 1 person Reply I’m relieved you can see the waltzing thing too and really happy that you like it 🙂 Thank you Prior! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Pingback: Koozie (Square Photo Challenge) – priorhouse blog Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email.
That’s just fabulous! A perfect colour combination and complementary shapes.
Thanks Jane, I was excited to read your enthusiastic response! Thanks very much!
Just popping over from Yvette’s to tell you what a lovely image this is, Liz. 🙂 🙂
That’s so lovely of you, thanks very much! Yvette encouraged me to do some Squares for #InThePink and this is the first one I’ve done. Actually, its the first time I’ve ever put something in for any challenge! 🙂 🙂
Well, now you’ve started there’ll be no stopping you! 🙂 🙂 It’s a good way to meet folk, and Becky is absolutely lovely.
The contrast works very fine!
Thanks Simone! 🙂
Very nice colours in a beautiful dance!
I love to think of them dancing together! He’s tall and handsome in blue; she’s so pretty in pink 😉
really like this – and it does look like they are waltzing… what a nice capture
I’m relieved you can see the waltzing thing too and really happy that you like it 🙂 Thank you Prior!
