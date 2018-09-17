Dancing With The Stars

I dance with these guys, but not literally of course…I “follow” their blogs, I love their photography and from time-to-time I profile their work on my blog. So in this rather fanciful piece of writing I dance with them, its a joy!
This morning I found they’d both posted exceptionally fine photos and I felt moved to profile both in a special post. Pete blogs from Staffordshire in the UK and Mike blogs from Virginia in the US. Both blogs are fantastic!
September dancer by Mike Powell
Damselfly. Variable Dancer (Argia fumipennis). Click on photo to enlarge
By Mike Powell. See Mike’s original post for more information.
Mike blogs at: Mike Powell | My journey through photography
Chequered Hoverfly Melanostoma scalare by Pete Hillman
Female of the species, rear garden, Staffordshire. Click on photo to enlarge
By Pete Hillman. See Pete’s original post for more photos of this hoverfly.
Pete blogs at: Pete Hillman’s Nature Photography
Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)
Yes, wonderful!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Pepix! I see so many wonders of nature on WP, its really inspiring!
LikeLiked by 1 person
the images are awesome and I can see why you enjoy their work
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m glad you enjoyed these! With Mike and Pete, their photography is generally from the area where they live so I get to learn a lot about nature as they find it in their respective localities.
LikeLiked by 1 person
that is how I feel about some of the photo bloggers I follow –
so fun too
hope you have a good night (or day)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Its 2.21pm here now. Perhaps for you its about bedtime – I don’t know! I’ve never participated in any challenge to date but thanks to your comment to me the other day I checked out BeckyB’s InThePink and I will do some squares, I’ve got some ready to go up soon! Thank you, I got quite interested in it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
yes – 10 pm here (east coast of us) and I am so excited you will do the squares one – I actually just joined in because so many of my blog friends have been doing them for a while.
and check out “lens-artist” challenge because it seems like to fit what I know of your work…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Prior! I’m familiar with the lens-artist one as I follow Tina Schell who always does fabulous posts! Goodnight from NZ!
LikeLiked by 1 person
oh right on – then looking forward to staying connected.
and side note – I will be taking a few weeks off (after tomorrow’s posts)- (family visit and misc stuff) and so see you in october
LikeLiked by 1 person
thank you Prior! see you then. I’ll post my first square in a few hours so you’ll get to see that one at least 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
oh I look forward to it – and tell you what – I will do one more pink square post inspired by our connecting.
well back story – I had this picture sitting to use but I filed it because I need to do a last couple posts and log off – ha –
and well, it is sitting right there and it would make a nice Monday square post –
I will link you – ok?
LikeLiked by 1 person
sure thing Prior!
LikeLike
Reblogged this on Mike Powell and commented:
I tend to look at my own images in a kind of vacuum, but one of the bloggers that I follow, Liz of Exploring Colour, likes to look for themes across different blogs and puts images from them into a single posting. I was honored today when she matched up one of my images with one by Pete Hillman. Pete and I often use a similar approach to shooting subjects even though we are separated by the Atlantic Ocean. Check out Liz’s posting to see the juxtaposition of two beautiful images. The color palettes in the two images are a bit different, with mine having a cooler tone than Pete’s, but the pinkish red in each shot tends to unify the two images.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m delighted that you’ve reblogged this post Mike and also enjoyed reading your discussion. Thanks so much!
LikeLike
Thanks for the mention, Liz. The photos work well together style-wise and the pinkish red in each of the photos seems to be a similar shade, even though the actual color palette of each is different, with Pete’s image a bit warmer than mine.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was so taken with each of them Mike! And very pleased with the resulting post; like you I think they work well together. You’re more than welcome and thanks for the use of your stunning photo!
LikeLike
I hope you don’t mind,but I re-blogged your posting to try to expose some more of my viewers to your wonderful way of matching up images.
LikeLiked by 1 person