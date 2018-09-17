Dancing With The Stars

I dance with these guys, but not literally of course…I “follow” their blogs, I love their photography and from time-to-time I profile their work on my blog. So in this rather fanciful piece of writing I dance with them, its a joy!

This morning I found they’d both posted exceptionally fine photos and I felt moved to profile both in a special post. Pete blogs from Staffordshire in the UK and Mike blogs from Virginia in the US. Both blogs are fantastic!

September dancer by Mike Powell

Damselfly. Variable Dancer (Argia fumipennis). Click on photo to enlarge

By Mike Powell. See Mike’s original post for more information.

Mike blogs at: Mike Powell | My journey through photography

Chequered Hoverfly Melanostoma scalare by Pete Hillman

Female of the species, rear garden, Staffordshire. Click on photo to enlarge

By Pete Hillman. See Pete’s original post for more photos of this hoverfly.

Pete blogs at: Pete Hillman’s Nature Photography

Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

Advertisements