Bald Eagle in Bluff

Last time we were in Bluff, we walked along part of the main street and one of the buildings that caught our attention was the Eagle Hotel. It prominently features the Bald Eagle Haliaeetus leucocephalus, the Official National Bird of the USA that also appears on the Great Seal of the United States.

With Hurricane Florence and the fires in Boston my thoughts have been with the US a lot just recently so it seemed appropriate to get these photos published on my blog.

Photos taken by Nigel, 01 Sept 2018. Bluff, Southland, New Zealand

Eagle Hotel, Bluff

Text by Liz, Photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

