Deer and Antlers

After walking away from the magnificent magnolia in Bannerman Park we soon came across a new interest – the resident deer were the closest we’ve ever seen. We were both excited to see them, especially as the stag has a fine set of antlers! The stag and his hind were out in front and bringing up the rear was a fine young deer that is probably their young one, now looking much more grown-up.

Deer at Bannerman Park, Gore, Southland, New Zealand; 12 Sept 2018

Deer At Bannerman Park, Gore

First photo taken by Nigel. **Click on photo to enlarge**

These photos taken by Liz

Stag Slideshow (3 photos), taken by Nigel

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Text by Liz, Photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

Advertisements