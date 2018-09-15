Deer and Antlers

After walking away from the magnificent magnolia in Bannerman Park we soon came across a new interest – the resident deer were the closest we’ve ever seen. We were both excited to see them, especially as the stag has a fine set of antlers! The stag and his hind were out in front and bringing up the rear was a fine young deer that is probably their young one, now looking much more grown-up.
Deer at Bannerman Park, Gore, Southland, New Zealand; 12 Sept 2018
Deer At Bannerman Park, Gore
First photo taken by Nigel. **Click on photo to enlarge**
These photos taken by Liz
Stag Slideshow (3 photos), taken by Nigel
This slideshow requires JavaScript.
Text by Liz, Photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)
Wow! What a deer! Wonderful!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Pepix, they are wonderful and easy to photograph too as they pretty much ignored us!
LikeLike
How nice to see the whole family!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I'm like you Ellen, I really appreciated seeing the whole family group together!
LikeLike
Those antlers are certainly impressive. I hope the deer there are protected, otherwise a hunter would love to have that rack as a trophy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
They're in a little farm park area that's part of Bannerman Park but there's houses all around so I think they're as safe there as anywhere. Its wonderful to be able to see them so easily!
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a sight! I've never seen such antlers!
LikeLiked by 1 person
The antlers are amazing, yes! Thank you!
LikeLike
Wow. The antlers on the stag are incredible! I don't think any of the White-tailed Deer that we have in our area have antlers like those. They remind me a bit of the images I have seen of elk in the western part of the US.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don't know my deer species but I imagine they're red deer. Red deer and the huge wapiti are common on deer farms here in NZ.
LikeLike
How exciting!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Absolutely 🙂
LikeLike
Wow !!! Beautiful. The antlers are huge !!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes! We were very impressed!!! Lovely animals!
LikeLiked by 1 person