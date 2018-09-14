Standout Magnolia

The magnolia stopped me in my tracks as Nigel and I walked into Gore from our home, via Bannerman Park. I nearly missed it, just caught a glimpse of something really bright and almost fluorescent up a side path. I yelled at Nigel to come back and we went via the magnolia instead, delighting in its vibrant colour.

Bannerman Park, Gore, Southland, New Zealand. Taken 12 Sept 2018

Standout Magnolia, Bannerman Park

— Second and third photos by Nigel, other photos by Liz

rsz_gorebp_magnolia_01

rsz_gorebp_magnolia_02

rsz_gorebp_magnolia_03

rsz_gorebp_magnolia_04

Tree Magnolia Magnolia campbellii ‘Charles Raffill’, Himalaya

Text by Liz, Photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

 

Advertisements

10 thoughts on “Standout Magnolia

Add yours

  3. Lovely Liz!!! And amazing that you can enjoy spring 🌼🌼 in your corner of the blogosphere while most of us are prepared for the fall. Both seasons have its charm but I prefer spring, when nature wakes up after the winter.🌹🌸

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: