The magnolia stopped me in my tracks as Nigel and I walked into Gore from our home, via Bannerman Park. I nearly missed it, just caught a glimpse of something really bright and almost fluorescent up a side path. I yelled at Nigel to come back and we went via the magnolia instead, delighting in its vibrant colour.

Bannerman Park, Gore, Southland, New Zealand. Taken 12 Sept 2018

Standout Magnolia, Bannerman Park

— Second and third photos by Nigel, other photos by Liz

Tree Magnolia Magnolia campbellii ‘Charles Raffill’, Himalaya

Text by Liz, Photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

