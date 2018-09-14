The magnolia stopped me in my tracks as Nigel and I walked into Gore from our home, via Bannerman Park. I nearly missed it, just caught a glimpse of something really bright and almost fluorescent up a side path. I yelled at Nigel to come back and we went via the magnolia instead, delighting in its vibrant colour.
Bannerman Park, Gore, Southland, New Zealand. Taken 12 Sept 2018
Standout Magnolia, Bannerman Park
— Second and third photos by Nigel, other photos by Liz
Tree Magnolia Magnolia campbellii ‘Charles Raffill’, Himalaya
Text by Liz, Photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)
Ahhh Magnolia 😀. Everywhere in the US South you find them. They are an icon 😀😀
As I’ve said to Steve on another post just now, there’s nothing I should like more than to see for myself the magnolias in their native habitat 🙂
Wonderful magnolia! I hope it won’t take so long until we have spring here too!
I know how you feel, its always spring that I long for too! 🙂
Lovely Liz!!! And amazing that you can enjoy spring 🌼🌼 in your corner of the blogosphere while most of us are prepared for the fall. Both seasons have its charm but I prefer spring, when nature wakes up after the winter.🌹🌸
Thank you Anita! You’ve stated your preference so beautifully and I too love it best when nature wakes up after winter 🙂
breathtaking! a rite of Springtime!
Thanks Jodi, spring is such a special time of year!
indeed – as is Autumn, which we are entering 🙂
Hope you get lots of colour this autumn!
