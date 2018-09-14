Cheery Crocuses These crocuses were a delight to me on the first day of Spring. I hope they bring you joy! Queens Park, Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand. Liz 01 Sept 2018. **Click on photo to enlarge** Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related 2 thoughts on “Cheery Crocuses” Add yours They do indeed bring joy! I planted crocuses and they’ve done very little…one poor little flower. Luckily I have the tulips to admire! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply The tulips you posted are a real treat!!! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email.
They do indeed bring joy! I planted crocuses and they’ve done very little…one poor little flower. Luckily I have the tulips to admire!
The tulips you posted are a real treat!!!
