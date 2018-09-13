Poetry, Photography and PIZZA

Have you been to Strasbourg? Not me unfortunately, but Damien visited recently and his photos were great…I’d love to go! Usually when I feature Damien’s work, its his words and poetry but he’s not one to miss a good photo op and yesterday he posted beautiful photos from his visit. Many feature buildings and architecture, canals and reflections, all lovely…but he’s slipped in some wonderfully quirky subjects as well!

This is the most creative pizza I’ve ever seen…it was the catalyst for this post:

Flammenkueche, Pizza Alsace style. Taken by Damien B. Donnelly

img_5017

Through the comments Damien said to me, “I floated away on those water lily figs! Goats cheese and lavender to aid the senses!!!”

Intro:  “Last weekend, possibly the final weekend of glorious sunshine for another year, we went to Strasbourg, the final birthday celebration, a city that is fully French, was once German for almost 50 years and is now filled with pretzels, flammenkueche, and all around adorability…”  see the photos at  Framing France; Strasbourg

Giant Water Lilies

We saw wonderful water lilies when we visited Kew Gardens in London years ago. I asked Nigel if he’d taken shots of the giant water lily leaves and it turned out he had, in fact I was in luck as he got some great shots!

Wide water lily leaves with low sides
rsz_kew waterlilies_01

Leaves with high sides ** click on the photo to enlarge **
rsz_kew waterlilies_02_1200w

rsz_kew waterlilies_03
Nymphaea thermarum in foreground from Rwanda, at Kew

Text by Liz and Water Lily Photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

5 thoughts on “Poetry, Photography and PIZZA

Add yours

  3. Well I like the link between pizzas and water lilies! A very interesting-looking pizza.
    When I was a kid, I’d seen these giant lilies in a “Ripley’s Believe It or Not” picture, with a person standing on one, and was really happy to see them at Longwood Gardens (an old DuPont estate near Philadelphia). We couldn’t try to stand on them, of course, but you could see that the biggest ones really could support a small child.

  5. I can absolutely see why you chose the waterlily photos Liz! I was in Strasbourg last year and it is indeed a beautiful city full of wonderful architecture and waterways. You are lucky to have been to Kew, a place I would love to visit.

