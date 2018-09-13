Poetry, Photography and PIZZA

Have you been to Strasbourg? Not me unfortunately, but Damien visited recently and his photos were great…I’d love to go! Usually when I feature Damien’s work, its his words and poetry but he’s not one to miss a good photo op and yesterday he posted beautiful photos from his visit. Many feature buildings and architecture, canals and reflections, all lovely…but he’s slipped in some wonderfully quirky subjects as well!

This is the most creative pizza I’ve ever seen…it was the catalyst for this post:

Flammenkueche, Pizza Alsace style. Taken by Damien B. Donnelly

Through the comments Damien said to me, “I floated away on those water lily figs! Goats cheese and lavender to aid the senses!!!”

Intro: “Last weekend, possibly the final weekend of glorious sunshine for another year, we went to Strasbourg, the final birthday celebration, a city that is fully French, was once German for almost 50 years and is now filled with pretzels, flammenkueche, and all around adorability…” see the photos at Framing France; Strasbourg

Giant Water Lilies

We saw wonderful water lilies when we visited Kew Gardens in London years ago. I asked Nigel if he’d taken shots of the giant water lily leaves and it turned out he had, in fact I was in luck as he got some great shots!

Wide water lily leaves with low sides



Leaves with high sides ** click on the photo to enlarge **



Text by Liz and Water Lily Photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

Advertisements