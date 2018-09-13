Poetry, Photography and PIZZA

Have you been to Strasbourg? Not me unfortunately, but Damien visited recently and his photos were great…I’d love to go! Usually when I feature Damien’s work, its his words and poetry but he’s not one to miss a good photo op and yesterday he posted beautiful photos from his visit. Many feature buildings and architecture, canals and reflections, all lovely…but he’s slipped in some wonderfully quirky subjects as well!
This is the most creative pizza I’ve ever seen…it was the catalyst for this post:
Flammenkueche, Pizza Alsace style. Taken by Damien B. Donnelly
Through the comments Damien said to me, “I floated away on those water lily figs! Goats cheese and lavender to aid the senses!!!”
Intro: “Last weekend, possibly the final weekend of glorious sunshine for another year, we went to Strasbourg, the final birthday celebration, a city that is fully French, was once German for almost 50 years and is now filled with pretzels, flammenkueche, and all around adorability…” see the photos at Framing France; Strasbourg
Giant Water Lilies
We saw wonderful water lilies when we visited Kew Gardens in London years ago. I asked Nigel if he’d taken shots of the giant water lily leaves and it turned out he had, in fact I was in luck as he got some great shots!
Wide water lily leaves with low sides
Leaves with high sides ** click on the photo to enlarge **
Text by Liz and Water Lily Photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)
Strasbourg churches ! Ellen and I spent tome shooting the Church’s and Cathedrals around there. Love the place…and the food. Then you through in water lily ! Nice article.
A perfect match. Haha.
Well I like the link between pizzas and water lilies! A very interesting-looking pizza.
When I was a kid, I’d seen these giant lilies in a “Ripley’s Believe It or Not” picture, with a person standing on one, and was really happy to see them at Longwood Gardens (an old DuPont estate near Philadelphia). We couldn’t try to stand on them, of course, but you could see that the biggest ones really could support a small child.
That pizza looks good! Love water lilies! The purple color is so pretty
I can absolutely see why you chose the waterlily photos Liz! I was in Strasbourg last year and it is indeed a beautiful city full of wonderful architecture and waterways. You are lucky to have been to Kew, a place I would love to visit.
