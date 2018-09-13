Bring Out The Magic Yesterday I found this beautiful magnolia flower in soft afternoon light and reasonably accessible to my cellphone camera. Liz 12 Sept 2018. Gore Gardens, Southland, New Zealand. **Click on photo to enlarge** Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related 15 thoughts on “Bring Out The Magic” Add yours Just “ditto-ing” – a great shot! very dramatic LikeLiked by 1 person Reply I am very happy to receive the “ditto” Robert, thank you very much!!! 🙂 🙂 LikeLike Reply Maybe someday in the spring you can visit the southeastern United States, where magnolias are native and can grow to be quite large. LikeLiked by 1 person Reply There is nothing I should like more than to see the magnolias in their native habitat 🙂 LikeLike Reply Pow!!! WOW!! 🙂 LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Thanks!!! 🙂 LikeLike Reply I love Magnolias, this is so beautiful. 💗🌸 Great shot, Liz!! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply I was excited to get this one Patty Anne, thanks so much 🙂 LikeLiked by 1 person Reply A perfect shot Liz. Perfection in the photo and in the subject matter. LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Thank you Jane, I was so happy with this one 🙂 LikeLike Reply Wonderful flower! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Thanks Pepix, the light was so nice and soft on the petals. Magnolias are looking beautiful here now! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply you should join in with the square photo challenge – this would be a nice fit Beck does it but it might not be your thing LikeLiked by 1 person Reply thanks so much Prior, that is so nice of you! btw, I really like your flag counter! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Thanks – it is so old – and from 2014! they are free if you want one of your own – you just add it as a widget 🙂 LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email.
Just “ditto-ing” – a great shot! very dramatic
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am very happy to receive the “ditto” Robert, thank you very much!!! 🙂 🙂
LikeLike
Maybe someday in the spring you can visit the southeastern United States, where magnolias are native and can grow to be quite large.
LikeLiked by 1 person
There is nothing I should like more than to see the magnolias in their native habitat 🙂
LikeLike
Pow!!! WOW!! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks!!! 🙂
LikeLike
I love Magnolias, this is so beautiful. 💗🌸
Great shot, Liz!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I was excited to get this one Patty Anne, thanks so much 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
A perfect shot Liz. Perfection in the photo and in the subject matter.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you Jane, I was so happy with this one 🙂
LikeLike
Wonderful flower!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks Pepix, the light was so nice and soft on the petals. Magnolias are looking beautiful here now!
LikeLiked by 1 person
you should join in with the square photo challenge – this would be a nice fit
Beck does it
but it might not be your thing
LikeLiked by 1 person
thanks so much Prior, that is so nice of you! btw, I really like your flag counter!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks – it is so old – and from 2014! they are free if you want one of your own – you just add it as a widget
🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person