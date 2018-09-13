Bring Out The Magic

rsz_gore_gardens_12Sept2018_1500w
Yesterday I found this beautiful magnolia flower in soft afternoon light and reasonably accessible to my cellphone camera. Liz 12 Sept 2018. Gore Gardens, Southland, New Zealand. **Click on photo to enlarge**
Advertisements

15 thoughts on “Bring Out The Magic

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: