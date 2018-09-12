Marine at Bluff

Marine regards the ocean,
its rhythm and its rhyme,
while maritime conducts its business,
to be there just in time.*
Part of some verse I found that explains the difference in meaning between marine and maritime. It suits this post because the photos show marine murals on old stores buildings of The New Zealand Shipping Company Limited at Bluff.
Photos taken by Liz 01 Sept 2018 at Bluff, Southland, New Zealand
*Hildebrand, L.P. & Schröder-Hinrichs, JU. WMU J Marit Affairs (2014) 13: 173. https://doi.org/10.1007/s13437-014-0072-y
Marine Murals, Maritime Stores
The New Zealand Shipping Company (NZSC) was a shipping company whose ships ran passenger and cargo services between Great Britain and New Zealand between 1873 and 1973. – first line from the Wikipedia article on the company
Part of a larger mural, also on an NZSC building:
Great tasting crumbed blue cod and chips that we enjoyed at Bluff:
Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)
Loving the murals, you want to dive into the art itself not to mention how I want the fish and chips! Detox day two and I’m already missing everything!
I love these blue hues, Liz. So soothing for the eye.
I love fish and chips! 😀 Looks like a perfect day!
It was another perfect day in Bluff! We’ve taken a great liking to the place 🙂 🙂
Oh for a piece of Cod like that 😧. Really nice story post. 👏👏👏
Glad you enjoyed this Ted! 🙂 🙂
I know nothing about ships & fishing, but love marine/maritime stuff and stories. These are very fun murals! We don’t have blue cod here (in the U.S.) , it’s always haddock around here, the fish and chips looks delicious.
My father’s twin brother was a fisherman and occasionally when I was a kid and we were visiting, he’d take us out hand-line fishing from his boat on the Manukau Harbour, Auckland. I loved those trips! My aunt of course was a dab hand at cooking the fresh fish when we came home with the catch. Yum!
That sounds pretty great. I tried to cook cod a few times when I was in college, and going to the University of Hull for a semester, but it didn’t come out too well. But I loved going to a fish & chips shop.
Saltwater fishing is definitely on my “bucket list” of things I want to try.
such beautiful art! and such a tease at the end with that yummy looking fish and chips! Now I’m hungry! lol
lol, I know! I got hungry all over again just looking at that yummy fish!
