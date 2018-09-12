Marine at Bluff

Marine regards the ocean,

its rhythm and its rhyme,

while maritime conducts its business,

to be there just in time.*

Part of some verse I found that explains the difference in meaning between marine and maritime. It suits this post because the photos show marine murals on old stores buildings of The New Zealand Shipping Company Limited at Bluff.

Photos taken by Liz 01 Sept 2018 at Bluff, Southland, New Zealand

*Hildebrand, L.P. & Schröder-Hinrichs, JU. WMU J Marit Affairs (2014) 13: 173. https://doi.org/10.1007/s13437-014-0072-y

Marine Murals, Maritime Stores

The New Zealand Shipping Company (NZSC) was a shipping company whose ships ran passenger and cargo services between Great Britain and New Zealand between 1873 and 1973. – first line from the Wikipedia article on the company

Part of a larger mural, also on an NZSC building:



Great tasting crumbed blue cod and chips that we enjoyed at Bluff:



Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

