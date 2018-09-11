A Poem and a Picture

Keep a poem in your pocket
and a picture in your head
and you’ll never feel lonely
at night when you’re in bed
Do you remember this poem from when you were a kid? I’ve never forgotten the first verse. The poem is by Beatrice Schenk de Regniers.
I did a search to check the wording and found a WP blog with some commentary on it, from which I quote:
“The words may appear simple, but they’re rich with meaning. They really speak to the value of what a poem can do for your soul: “you’ll never feel lonely.” That’s what words are to us. Words give meaning to life. Words comfort us. Words feed our souls. Words are our friends.” – from Keep a Poem in Your Pocket at sarahpark.com
Please relax, find your inner child, and enjoy the poem and picture I present. – Liz
The Picture, by Jill Kuhn
To put you in the picture, Damien B. Donnelly (Paris) published a poem 09 Sept that I found as soon as I got up this morning, 10 Sept (NZ). When I reached the end, I found “For Liz”. I was so excited to find this poem is for me!!
And then on a whim I visited Jill Kuhn’s blog. I found a photo of this artwork of Jill’s and it practically screamed at me, “I’m your picture” 🙂
From: A Hand-Made Paper Wreath
Blog: Jill’s Art Journal: Creating Art With Joy
Jill used hand-painted papers for the circles. I LOVE the bright colours! And there were plenty of elements I related to Damien’s poem. The round shapes, the hands for throwing and catching, the stenciled flowers (that to me could pass for pretty snowflakes), the hearts adding a sense of relationship, and the feeling of joy and playfulness this piece imparts to me. Thanks Jill, this is SO beautiful!
The Poem, by Damien B. Donnelly
Damien has a wonderful way with words, he’s opened up new worlds to me. Recently I asked him to have a go at writing a poem about north/south differences and this is his beautifully imagined response. The title references my attempt to do the same thing, previously published as Time in Two Hemispheres
From: Catch, in 2 Hemispheres
Blog: Deuxiemepeau; Picturing Poetry by Damien B. Donnelly
CATCH, IN 2 HEMISPHERES
I hold a balloon,
I watch it rise,
this sphere of air,
I hold this balloon
and then let it go,
watch it fly
up, into the air,
higher and higher,
up
into the sky
and you too,
in the south,
you hold a balloon,
you watch it rise,
this sphere of air within air,
you hold that balloon
and then let it go,
watch it fly
up (my down), into the air,
higher and higher,
up (my down)
into the sky
your sky,
your southern sky
now sleeping
below the line
of these northern lights,
two balloons
both rising,
one above
seeking shade,
one below
before the snow.
I hold the sun
in the north,
I hold the sun,
I throw it
up,
higher and higher,
up
and you catch it
below,
in the south,
I throw the sun
and you catch it
as the moon
but when we throw time
I am forever playing
catch-up.
—
For Liz.
All words by Damien B. Donnelly
Compiled and posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)
THANK YOU to Damien B. Donnelly (poem) and Jill Kuhn (picture)
Wonderful! And so true … I have many pictures in my head 🙂
You’ve probably got enough for a few lifetimes 😉
Such a nice dedication!!
Yes, what a treat! Thanks Simone!
Very nice and uplifting (no pun intended). A great start to the week!
Thank you! Have a great week Robert!
