Stripes and Squiggles

rsz_waxys_01

We ordered the Citrus and White Chocolate cheesecake on Saturday night at Waxy’s Irish Pub in Invercargill and were wowed with its looks when it was duly presented at our table. I only JUST remembered to take a photo! It was nice but I thought it tasted a little bland compared to what I’d expected. It was sweet but seemed to be lacking the zest I’d anticipated. The presentation though was amazing and the toffee decoration tasted as good as it looked.

We quite often pop in to Waxy’s if we’re in Invercargill. The food is good to great, the staff are always very friendly and welcoming, there’s a real fire, and there’s a range of different seating areas. Its a great place to just relax and unwind.

Last time we were there they had this sign out on the pavement:

rsz_waxys_02

Text by and Photos by Liz. Dessert 08 Sept 2018, Sign 01 Sept 2018.
Exploring Colour (2018)

 

Advertisements

4 thoughts on “Stripes and Squiggles

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: