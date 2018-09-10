Stripes and Squiggles

We ordered the Citrus and White Chocolate cheesecake on Saturday night at Waxy’s Irish Pub in Invercargill and were wowed with its looks when it was duly presented at our table. I only JUST remembered to take a photo! It was nice but I thought it tasted a little bland compared to what I’d expected. It was sweet but seemed to be lacking the zest I’d anticipated. The presentation though was amazing and the toffee decoration tasted as good as it looked.

We quite often pop in to Waxy’s if we’re in Invercargill. The food is good to great, the staff are always very friendly and welcoming, there’s a real fire, and there’s a range of different seating areas. Its a great place to just relax and unwind.

Last time we were there they had this sign out on the pavement:

Text by and Photos by Liz. Dessert 08 Sept 2018, Sign 01 Sept 2018.

Exploring Colour (2018)

