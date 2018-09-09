North Africa In Stitches

Salley Mavor is busy stitching illustrations for a new children’s book called My Bed. I’ve been following her blog as she stitches her way through various cultures and countries illustrating where children go to sleep around the world.

In “North Africa (Part 2)” Salley includes how she addressed the landscape once she’d “built” the houses. I was particularly interested in this given Nigel is a landscape architect and we both love gardens!

My post here is a partial reblog as I’m only covering the “plants” part of the post. If you follow the link to Salley’s original post you’ll find a lot more information including links to the work she’s done for other locations in the book.

Bed Book Peek: North Africa (Part 2)

To see the full post, go to Bed Book Peek: North Africa (Part 2)

Salley Mavor blogs at: Wee Folk Studio

North Africa (Part 2) : Landscape

[for the entire original post follow the link I’ve provided above. – Liz]

These tiny glass leaf beads have been in my collection for years and I wanted to incorporate them in a vine that climbs up the side of a house. I formed the stems with wire, attaching the leaves as I went and then covered the wire with embroidery floss.

To make a rooftop planter, I painted a miniature wooden pot to look like terracotta. The stems are thread wrapped wire, with seed beads sewn to the ends.

The pot needed something vertical sticking up in the middle, so I added a triplet of felt leaves.

There’s more to share, so please stay tuned for Part 3 in this series.

Thanks to Salley Mavor for allowing me to share this partial post.

Salley has also moved into creative political commentary:

“You could call this new direction “sweet resistance art”, since it delivers a strong message in a pretty package, one that is not in your face, even though it does have a tough meaning.” – Salley Mavor

I took this quote from Salley’s recent post Censored which provides a great overview of her satirical work and provokes serious thought about funding vs censorship. I profiled the same post a couple of days ago in All Touchy About Needlework – thanks to those of you who took the time to visit Salleys post!

Reblogged by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

Advertisements