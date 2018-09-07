Foveaux Strait

nature (plants), nature (water)
big sky, blue sky, bluff, cloud, cloudy, contour, environment, flora, foliage, landform, landscape, light, native, nature, nature (plants), nature (water), new zealand, ocean, outdoor, rocks, sea, sky, southland, texture, travel, water, weather
This is just gorgeous
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you! We had the perfect day to enjoy it!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I can see how the wind blows, when I look at the gras. Beautiful!
LikeLiked by 2 people
We were lucky to have such a calm day! It was so pleasant to be outside in this beautiful place. But yes, you can see how the vegetation looks like its been mowed. Exposed to extreme gales on a regular basis!
LikeLike