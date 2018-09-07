Foveaux Strait

rakiura_from_bluffhill_1800w
Stewart Island (Rakiura) in the distance, viewed from Bluff Hill. Foveaux Strait is deceptively tranquil. There’s a cargo ship, probably a log carrier, and some smaller boats. Taken by Liz, 14 Aug 2018. *Click on photo to enlarge*
Advertisements

4 thoughts on “Foveaux Strait

Add yours

    1. We were lucky to have such a calm day! It was so pleasant to be outside in this beautiful place. But yes, you can see how the vegetation looks like its been mowed. Exposed to extreme gales on a regular basis!

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: