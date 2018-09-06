Bluff Hill, Southland

When we were in Bluff on 14 August 2018, we drove to the carpark on Bluff Hill and walked up the spiral path to the top of the lookout area. The spiral path is brilliant! The views are fabulous from up here and you go round and round enjoying the changing scenery as you go. There are good interpretation panels along the way too. The last two photos look down on the aluminium smelter at Tiwai Point.

Bluff Hill Lookout

Bluff, Southland, New Zealand. All photos taken by Nigel 14 August 2018

Text by Liz, Photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

