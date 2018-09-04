Art Deco Beauties in Bluff (3)

Immediately past the bright pink art deco building we came across The Lighthouse Gallery with which I was enchanted! It looked wonderful from the outside and later we went inside and relaxed in the cafe where the manager (Bridget) made us very welcome. Its only dawned on me as I write this that the bright pink building and The Lighthouse Gallery building are in the same ownership!

Their website is great and you can see more of the building and gallery there. They also offer studio accommodation upstairs so there’s photos of some of the upstairs interior as well. Now I’ve got my sights set on booking that studio sometime…what fun it would be!

Photos: Lead photo taken by Nigel. Subsequent photos taken by Liz.

Bluff, Southland, New Zealand. Photos taken 14 August 2018

The Lighthouse Gallery at Bluff

First photo: click on the photo to enlarge. We get the most fantastic fish & chips from the little orange place that’s way down the street near our car.



I liked my pink chair in the cafe!

They have a very cute lighthouse on their business card as shown here (left)

Text by Liz. Photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

