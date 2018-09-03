Art Deco Beauties in Bluff (2)

There’s no way you can miss this bright pink art deco building on the main street of Bluff, Southland, New Zealand. This is down south, right down the bottom of the South Island. The weather can be pretty bleak in Southland, a lot of grey sky in winter. Colour is welcome! I’m not so keen on this pink but that doesn’t matter. Its a port town – this building adds its own splash of colour to the town. I like the town, I like the place. Its special. Photos taken 14 August 2018 by Liz

bluff_pinkartdeco_01

It even has a garden complete with our native cabbage trees (Cordyline australis)

bluff_pinkartdeco_02

Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

