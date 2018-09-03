Art Deco Beauties in Bluff (2)

There’s no way you can miss this bright pink art deco building on the main street of Bluff, Southland, New Zealand. This is down south, right down the bottom of the South Island. The weather can be pretty bleak in Southland, a lot of grey sky in winter. Colour is welcome! I’m not so keen on this pink but that doesn’t matter. Its a port town – this building adds its own splash of colour to the town. I like the town, I like the place. Its special. Photos taken 14 August 2018 by Liz
It even has a garden complete with our native cabbage trees (Cordyline australis)
Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)
Advertisements
It looks like Miami Beach 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I did a quick image search and voila, I saw large pink buildings… I never would have guessed!
LikeLike
I agree the color is a bit much but it fits, Liz! I’m sure it is a cheery sight in a string of blah winter days.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Absolutely 🙂
LikeLike
Proving a great photo is everywhere, just look. Really nice and an enjoyable series.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks so much Ted, glad you’re enjoying these 🙂
LikeLike