Spring Smiles in Southland NZ

Spring Smiles: we’d just started walking into Queens Park when something in the periphery of our vision didn’t seem quite right. We looked up…this really cool little bear was beaming down at us! First day of Spring, 01 Sept 2018. Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand. Taken by Liz
10 thoughts on “Spring Smiles in Southland NZ

    1. Fair enough Mike. I find spring kicks into gear late August and by 01 Sept one really feels like celebrating here. We were out y’day afternoon and there’s lots of blossom and bulbs. Forsythia is the latest addition with its bright yellow blossom (shrub that can be grown as a hedge).

