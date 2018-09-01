Poem: Time in Two Hemispheres

Northern hemisphere folks in my experience are apt to forget their current time and season are totally opposite to our current time and season in the southern hemisphere…even those of us aware of this dichotomy can find it pretty weird!

Time in Two Hemispheres

——

Up There, in the Northern Hemisphere

Time trickles through the Hourglass

You’re falling into Fall

Days are shorter

Longer nights

Less Light

Less time

Less

is

More

More time

More Light

Shorter nights

Days are longer

Roots are reaching

Buds are breaking

Blossoms making

Scents awaking

Spring has sprung

Down Here, in the Southern Hemisphere

Poem written by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

Photos: The first photo is one that Nigel took of a spur-of-the-moment natural artwork he did in autumn 2017 at the Dunedin Botanic Gardens which I posted about in Art in Autumn : Designing With Leaves

The second photo – I took this Thursday in the late afternoon. When we moved here in February I wondered what these clipped trees were. Turned out they’re camellias and looking very pretty now they’re in flower 🙂

Acknowledgement: Thank you Damien B. Donnelly for sparking my new-found interest in poetry; you’ve inspired me to have a go!

Damien is currently publishing a “Journeys” series of poems and I’ve particularly enjoyed the following:

