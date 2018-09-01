Poem: Time in Two Hemispheres

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Northern hemisphere folks in my experience are apt to forget their current time and season are totally opposite to our current time and season in the southern hemisphere…even those of us aware of this dichotomy can find it pretty weird!

NB: Please view this on my Blog and not in Reader (for proper formatting)

rsz__1011675_pano

Time in Two Hemispheres

——

Up There, in the Northern Hemisphere

Time trickles through the Hourglass

You’re falling into Fall

Days are shorter

Longer nights

Less Light

Less time

Less

is

More

More time

More Light

Shorter nights

Days are longer

Roots are reaching

Buds are breaking
Blossoms making
Scents awaking

Spring has sprung

Down Here, in the Southern Hemisphere

gore_camellias_700w

Poem written by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

Photos:  The first photo is one that Nigel took of a spur-of-the-moment natural artwork he did in autumn 2017 at the Dunedin Botanic Gardens which I posted about in Art in Autumn : Designing With Leaves

The second photo – I took this Thursday in the late afternoon. When we moved here in February I wondered what these clipped trees were. Turned out they’re camellias and looking very pretty now they’re in flower 🙂

Acknowledgement:  Thank you Damien B. Donnelly for sparking my new-found interest in poetry; you’ve inspired me to have a go!

Damien is currently publishing a “Journeys” series of poems and I’ve particularly enjoyed the following:

Journeys, Part 4; Lithe Light

Journeys, Part 6; Daffodil Dreams

Journeys, Part 7; Metamorphosis

17 thoughts on “Poem: Time in Two Hemispheres

  4. Well Liz, I think you might have to admit, even yourself, you are indeed becoming a poet. This is a wonderful fall through time, literally I can see the north, slipping down the rabbit hole and popping his head out in the south. There is such a delightful balance to the scheme of this poem. While reading this poem, the image of how a sewing machine works came in to my head; the needle takes the thread down into the machine, it catches on the lower bobbin of thread, loops through and pulls back up and on each side of the fabric an equal stitch is made but each in reverse, each in its own time, each nothing without the other, a little how inspiration works and we do seem to inspire. Thank you for sharing. Have a wonderful weekend with the buds and their blossoms.

    1. On the third day of trying I was thinking about 2 hemispheres and the hourglass came to mind. From there I was amazed how quickly it came together! I did have lines re Through the looking glass, Down here in The Antipathies but the poem was bottom-heavy and I had to remove them. I love your analogy of the sewing machine, such a beautiful thing to see and share! Thank you Dami, perhaps you can go and kick up a storm in the fallen leaves but I suspect its too early in the season!

  8. Very nice! I enjoy the “shape” aspect of the poem, too. In college, I think they called this “concrete poetry,” but somehow that doesn’t seem like the right term for a poem about change! We are headed into Fall, here in the northeast U.S., still in the high 80’s (F.) next week, but sunset is definitely coming sooner every day. 😦

