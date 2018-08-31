Blue Cottage in Bluff Blue cottage in Bluff, Southland, New Zealand. From down in the town I spotted this cottage half-way up the hill and even from a distance it looked so cute! There’s a dragonfly decoration near the front door. *Click on the photo to enlarge* Taken by Liz 14 Aug 2018 Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related 8 thoughts on “Blue Cottage in Bluff” Add yours It’s lovely, Liz. I would move in there in a heartbeat. LikeLiked by 1 person Reply I wonder what its like inside. Its certainly got plenty of appeal from the outside! LikeLike Reply I always like houses of bright colors. Nice shot, good catch. LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Thank you Ted! 🙂 LikeLike Reply Oh, I like that … my very favourite colour! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply This particular shade of blue is lovely, and looks just right in a port town 🙂 LikeLike Reply Wow, that’s a bold color! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Yes, the house kind of glowed and I had to investigate! LikeLike Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email.
It’s lovely, Liz. I would move in there in a heartbeat.
I wonder what its like inside. Its certainly got plenty of appeal from the outside!
I always like houses of bright colors. Nice shot, good catch.
Thank you Ted! 🙂
Oh, I like that … my very favourite colour!
This particular shade of blue is lovely, and looks just right in a port town 🙂
Wow, that’s a bold color!
Yes, the house kind of glowed and I had to investigate!
