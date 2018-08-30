A couple more photos from Stirling Point and then I move on to Bluff Harbour and its entrance. I wanted to give you an idea of the overall setting of the Bluff Township before showing you some of the interesting buildings in the town (including some attractive art deco examples). There’s a regular ferry service from Bluff to Rakiura (Stewart Island) crossing Foveaux Strait. It takes about an hour and its a great experience. You never know what wildlife you might see and if conditions are rough you can be in for a really wild ride. Fine or wild I love the journey as I’ve never had issues with sea-sickness.

All photos taken by Liz on Tuesday 14 August 2018

Stirling Point

Looking out to sea, you can see channel markers for the South Channel leading into Bluff Harbour (just left of centre)

View down on the shore directly below the Chain sculpture. Distant islands out at sea. The island on the far left has a lighthouse – barely visible in this shot.

Bluff Harbour and Entrance

Following views are from the Bluff Hill lookout. Stirling Point is out of sight below us. We’re looking across at Tiwai Peninsula and you can see the harbour entrance below

Harbour entrance and Tiwai Point aluminium smelter. According to their website the smelter contributes 10.5 per cent of Southland’s GDP. Approximately 800 full-time equivalent employees and contractors work at the smelter. The majority of the alumina comes from Queensland in Australia.

Bluff Harbour, Tiwai Wharf and Tiwai Point aluminium smelter

Bluff Harbour and South Port; Bluff township

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

Advertisements