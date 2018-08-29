Firmly Anchored

In the legend of Maui and the giant fish, young Maui goes fishing with his older brothers in their waka (canoe) and when he drops his magic fishhook he fishes up a great fish that becomes the North Island of New Zealand. The waka is the South Island and Stewart Island (Rakiura) is the anchor stone for the waka.

The original name for Stewart Island in Maori lore is Te Punga o te Waka a Maui, translated as ‘The Anchor of Maui’s Canoe’ — from Stewart Island.

At Stirling Point I showed you in yesterday’s post the famous signpost. Today I’ll show you the giant anchor chain installation by the late Russell Beck. He also did a similar sculpture at Lee Bay, Rakiura  …SO…  Te Waipounamu (the South Island) is symbolically linked with Rakiura (Stewart Island) through these sculptures!

Anchor Chain Installation, Stirling Point

Bluff, Southland, New Zealand

Nigel took a great overview shot here. I’m down below in the chain getting my photos and to the far right is the famous signpost.

rsz_stirling_chain_01

View from the top of the chain, small islands out at sea. (Nigel)

rsz_stirling_chain_02

Looking through the chain toward Stirling Point Lighthouse. (Liz)

rsz_stirling_chain_03

Similar view but looking a little further out to sea. (Liz)

rsz_stirling_chain_04

Looking in the direction of the carpark. (Liz)

rsz_stirling_chain_05

The chain disappears downwards; Nigel’s photo first. Last photo by Liz

rsz_stirling_chain_06

rsz_stirling_chain_07

Text by Liz, Photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

