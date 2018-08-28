Where From Here?

Have you ever wondered what its like to visit ‘Down Under’ to New Zealand, explore the ‘mainland’ or South Island, and follow the highway down south to the very end? Today I’ll show you what its like at Stirling Point where the highway terminates. The closest town is a tiny drive away at Bluff. I’ll be posting about Bluff soon, Nigel and I are very fond of the town.

Stirling Point on a nice day is a really pleasant place to be. When southern gales are sweeping in from Antarctica – not so nice!!!

Stirling Point, Southland, New Zealand

Photos taken by Liz August 14, 2018

Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

Advertisements