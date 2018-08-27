20,000 wine bottles in this bottle house standing tall in the small rural village of Waikaia, Southland, New Zealand. The big bottle is right in the centre of the village. If you look closely you can see the bottles have been carefully placed to create a patterned exterior. Its part of Switzers Museum and Bottle House (Switzers was the town’s original name).
Gold was discovered here in 1862. After many years of only recreational panning there is now a commercial operation Waikaia Gold working its way through a large area of river flats. Its a seven year alluvial gold mining operation that started at the end of 2013. By November 2017 they had recovered two tonnes of gold.
Earlier this year they had to move their mine plant 5km to another site. It took five trucks, a 240-wheeled trailer (actually seven trailers joined together) and 12 months of planning. Moving footage and photos at Mammoth mine plant moved.
Photo taken by Liz, 11 August 2018
Text and photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)
Wow, that’s commitment! :-0
I read your comment to Nigel, idly wondering if the commitment referred to drinking the wine or building the giant bottle. His response was “Well, the pub is literally just across the road!” 🙂 🙂
Wow, how is it possible?! Human beings!
Its a wonderful construction! 🙂
Wow! This is crazy! And beautiful!
Crazy beautiful 🙂 Well worth the drive off the beaten track. Just a tiny village way off the highway. Wonderful what treasures can be found way off the main road!
I wonder is there a light on inside at night? That woiuld be interesting to see!
It would look very good lit, especially if they’d chosen the colours of the bottles with that in mind.
I’ve no idea if they light it at night in any way. Its just a tiny village out in the country; but it would look incredible if they do!!!
I see another comment in the moderation queue agreeing with you Jane. The funny thing is that I hadn’t even thought about it! I guess I just assumed they don’t because they’re a very little village.
That is spectacular!
Its always a treat to see it Nikki. Thank you!
How unique is that?!!
Its very special for sure, especially in such a tiny village way out in the country, not even on the main highway!
