When I was growing up we had porridge for breakfast every morning, summer and winter. The brand that mum bought was Creamoata. Its interesting that here in Gore, where we now live, is where the oats were processed and packaged. The iconic mill is right in the heart of Gore although a stock food company operates out of the building these days.

We drove through Gore on the evening of 14 August and the setting sun cast a nice glow on the building and added a little pink to the clouds. It was a great opportunity to get a photo of the old mill. *Click on the photo to enlarge*

The cute character on the building is “Sergeant Dan” and I found this charming poem about him at the Eastern Southland Gallery website:

“I am the man!” says Sergeant Dan,

“I care not one iota,

For who can be,

As strong as me,

When I have my Creamoata!”

Fleming’s Creamoata Mill complex, Gore, Southland, New Zealand

Text and Photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

