Turkish Delight Meringue

TGgore_25Aug2018_turkishdel_1200w
Turkish Delight Meringue. Turkish delight chocolate, pistachio nuts and cream on meringue. Tonight we had coffee and dessert at The Thomas Green Public House & Dining Room in Gore, Southland, New Zealand. Taken by Liz, Sat 25 August. Click on photo to enlarge
Advertisements

2 thoughts on “Turkish Delight Meringue

Add yours

  1. Yumalicious! Pistachios and chocolate, especially if it is dark chocolate, add a wow factor to this divine dessert. Thank-you for sharing, even if only a peek!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: