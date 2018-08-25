Turkish Delight Meringue Turkish Delight Meringue. Turkish delight chocolate, pistachio nuts and cream on meringue. Tonight we had coffee and dessert at The Thomas Green Public House & Dining Room in Gore, Southland, New Zealand. Taken by Liz, Sat 25 August. Click on photo to enlarge Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookGoogleLike this:Like Loading... Related 2 thoughts on “Turkish Delight Meringue” Add yours Yumalicious! Pistachios and chocolate, especially if it is dark chocolate, add a wow factor to this divine dessert. Thank-you for sharing, even if only a peek! LikeLike Reply Looks yummy, and two forks to share–how nice. LikeLike Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email.
