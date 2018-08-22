Leopards are Soft and Furry

Soft white fur and black spots, at least that’s what I thought at first glance… but look closely at the spots – they’re a glittering metallic blue! They remind me of polished paua shell (abalone). This leopard however hails from the UK, not from New Zealand.

Meet the Leopard Moth (Zeuzera pyrina) photographed by Pete Hillman.

The original post has two extra photos and more information about the moth.

From: This Leopard Has Blue Encrusted Gemstones For Spots

Blog Home: Pete Hillman’s Nature Photography

Leopard Moth (Zeuzera pyrina)

— To clearly see the blue sparkly spots, click on either photo to enlarge

July 2018, rear garden, Staffordshire, England. © Pete Hillman

Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018) Photos by Pete Hillman

