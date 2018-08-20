BW06: Honesty

Recently I came across a black and white photo of one of my favourite weed plants when exploring a blog that’s new to me. The seed pods of Honesty. Occasionally I find them somewhere, always a delightful and surprising encounter! Honesty is also sometimes called money plant, silver dollar, dollar plant and moonwort. Its Latin name is Lunaria annua.

These two photos are taken by Robert Parker, selected from a whole group of Honesty seed pod photos that he posted on 14 January, 2018. Links as follows:

From:     Pictures of Upstate New York. January. Honesty, a bit tattered

Blog Home:   Upstate & Away —- Waterlooseneca.com

Tattered Honesty

Photos taken by Robert Parker

There are many more photos of Honesty seed pods at the original blog-post (link above)

Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)       Photos by Robert Parker

