BW05: Zebra Mohawk

I’ve very recently started following Ravi Patel’s blog Photos by Ravi. It has an amazing range of photos and I’m looking forward to digging deeper. Currently Ravi is posting photos of Chihuly glass at Biltmore Estate and Gardens, Asheville, North Carolina. Ravi has a black and white section so I took a look through and with permission I’m sharing this striking photo of a zebra.

From: Zebra Mohawk | October 30, 2012

Zebra Mohawk

A zebra in Ngorongoro Crater Park in Tanzania models a natural mohawk style.

Photo by Ravi Patel.

** Click to enlarge **

Posted by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018) Photo by Ravi Patel

