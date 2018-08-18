BW04: Beach Shell

Sharon Mann from the blog Make Art…Magic Happens has surely created magic with this drawing using tones of gray to produce a beautiful beach scene featuring a person’s hand holding a mussel shell. This could easily be a New Zealand scene and I guess it could be many other places around the world too!
From: Gray Tones | August 08, 2018
Gray Tones
Drawing by Sharon Mann
Where The Waves Take Me
I’d already drafted the above post when I re-found a photo that Pete Hillman had posted last year; I was amazed how beautifully it tied in with Sharon’s drawing, almost like its a photo of the shell on the beach before the person’s hand had picked it up.
I really love Pete’s title, Where The Waves Take Me. What a sense of mystery!
Photo taken by Pete Hillman. Common Mussel Mytilus edulis, August 2017, Shanklin Beach, Isle of White, England.
From: Where The Waves Take Me | Nov 18, 2017
Drawing by Sharon Mann | Photo by Pete Hillman
Text by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)
It is such a beautiful drawing. Another wonder you have discovered on your black and white trail! Thank you, Liz! 🙂
The drawing and photo bring me a welcome whiff of summer – winter is reluctant to release its hold here in NZ! Thanks Pete!
