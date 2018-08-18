BW04: Beach Shell

Sharon Mann from the blog Make Art…Magic Happens has surely created magic with this drawing using tones of gray to produce a beautiful beach scene featuring a person’s hand holding a mussel shell. This could easily be a New Zealand scene and I guess it could be many other places around the world too!

From: Gray Tones | August 08, 2018

Blog Home: Make Art … Magic Happens

Gray Tones

Drawing by Sharon Mann

Where The Waves Take Me

I’d already drafted the above post when I re-found a photo that Pete Hillman had posted last year; I was amazed how beautifully it tied in with Sharon’s drawing, almost like its a photo of the shell on the beach before the person’s hand had picked it up.

I really love Pete’s title, Where The Waves Take Me. What a sense of mystery!

** Click on the photo to enlarge **

Photo taken by Pete Hillman. Common Mussel Mytilus edulis, August 2017, Shanklin Beach, Isle of White, England.

From: Where The Waves Take Me | Nov 18, 2017

Blog Home: Pete Hillman’s Nature Photography

Drawing by Sharon Mann | Photo by Pete Hillman

Text by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)



Advertisements