BW02: Lonely Tree

Black and White (02). I’m proud to feature two outstanding photos taken in New Zealand, not too far away from where I live, by Australia-based photographer Lignum Draco. He ventured into the remote Nevis Valley of Central Otago in search of a solitary tree by a small pond with a mountain backdrop that he’d heard about. This is a very isolated, rugged area that you can only drive into by 4WD. After a while, even though it was barely visible from the road, he found the tree.

I selected these two photos from Lignum Draco’s post of 07 August, 2017. There are more photos of the tree, and colour photos of scenery from this spectacular area, at the original post. (I’ve been to Duffers Saddle 1300m but that’s only the start of this long rough road that goes right through to Southland).

From: Dragon tales of Middle Earth: A tree grows in the Nevis

A tree grows in the Nevis…

Text by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018). Images by Lignum Draco

