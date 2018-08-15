BW01: Blooms And Vines

Black and White (01). Introducing a new series where I’m challenging myself to post something black and white each day for a week. I’m usually appreciating colour in some way so I thought it would be fun to challenge myself to look for inspiration in black and white.
Although I’ve been thinking of doing this for a while, a post by Patty Anne was the catalyst that got me going. On July 29, 2018 Patty Anne posted a lovely ink sketch of flowers and vines that I really liked and I asked her if I could feature her art as the first post in my black and white series.
I follow Patty Anne – Art because Patty Anne regularly posts sketches, “doodles”, watercolours and photos that are beautiful, and they make me feel happy!
Here is Blooms and Vines from Patty Anne’s post Floral Sketching
Text by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018). Ink Sketch by Patty Anne
Liz,
I am so honored to be part of your black and white series. Thank you for thinking of me and for all of your very kind words.
Patty Anne 💞
Thanks for allowing me to include an example of your work Patty Anne. I love how you manage to distill complex forms into delicate artwork.
You’re very welcome 😊
Black and white can be more striking and vibrant than color with white spaces or contrasts / textures are used.
Of course I am bias being an ‘old’ school photographer.
From time to time while looking through WP I’ve had the occasional black-and-white jump out at me so I thought I should look into it more 🙂
Beautiful, even without color! Brave of you to challenging yourself in black & white! 😀
Thanks Anita! Its a departure from my normal focus but I’m finding it very enjoyable to find black-and-white works that speak to me! 🙂
