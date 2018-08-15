BW01: Blooms And Vines

Black and White (01). Introducing a new series where I’m challenging myself to post something black and white each day for a week. I’m usually appreciating colour in some way so I thought it would be fun to challenge myself to look for inspiration in black and white.

Although I’ve been thinking of doing this for a while, a post by Patty Anne was the catalyst that got me going. On July 29, 2018 Patty Anne posted a lovely ink sketch of flowers and vines that I really liked and I asked her if I could feature her art as the first post in my black and white series.

I follow Patty Anne – Art because Patty Anne regularly posts sketches, “doodles”, watercolours and photos that are beautiful, and they make me feel happy!

Here is Blooms and Vines from Patty Anne’s post Floral Sketching

Text by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018). Ink Sketch by Patty Anne

