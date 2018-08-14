Fortrose: Part Five

We’d walked along the beach and found a gravel road running parallel. We decided to do the rest of our walk by road and found there were plenty of interesting things to see along the road. Liz and Nigel, Sunday 05 August 2018

Fortrose:   Part One  |  Part Two  |  Part Three  |  Part Four

Photos taken by Liz. Fortrose, Southland, New Zealand

Fortrose: A Walk Along The Road

Stepping onto the road I realised the nearby sheep were eye-balling me.

On the beach side of the road we found a lovely cabbage tree (Cordyline australis)

and New Zealand flax (Phormium tenax) with periwinkle flowers

Further down the road we found this fascinating little hut

It had its own little long-drop nearby

We walked as far as the bridge that crosses this waterway and then turned around

We followed the roads back to the carpark. On the way we saw this cute cottage with cabbage trees and flax in the garden

We’d nearly reached the carpark when I saw a paddock with a horse and a little pony in it. The pony was such a cool little dude. It ambled over to the fence to say hello (and no doubt to check if I had any treats). Very self-contained, well-behaved little pony; no drama. Very cute!

This is the final post in the Fortrose series, from our outing last Sunday. After this we drove to the Stirling Tides cafe and had a leisurely lunch before heading home via Invercargill. A wonderful and memorable winter’s day.

Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

