Fortrose: Part Four

While wandering along the beach from the old jetty piles to the road, we’d had a good look at the upper foreshore area with its piles of driftwood, pretty water-worn pebbles and shells, bits of pink seaweed, and various human interventions – some nice and some not so nice.

Fortrose:  Part One  |  Part Two  |  Part Three

Photos taken by Liz, Sunday 05 August 2018. Fortrose, Southland, New Zealand

Fortrose: The Upper Foreshore

Extra-large driftwood

rsz_fortrose_p4_01_1200w

Pretty mix of small stones and pebbles, shells and seaweed

rsz_fortrose_p4_02_700w

Non-native marram grass and driftwood

rsz_fortrose_p4_03_1200w

rsz_fortrose_p4_04_1200w

Old waste concrete discarded at the top of the beach

rsz_fortrose_p4_05_1200w

Tyre steps lead from the beach to a cute gate with a large shrubby Hebe behind

rsz_fortrose_p4_06_700w

Another property has wooden steps but no gate

rsz_fortrose_p4_07_700w

Tomorrow I’ll share photos from our walk along the road after leaving the beach…

Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

