Fortrose: Part Four

While wandering along the beach from the old jetty piles to the road, we’d had a good look at the upper foreshore area with its piles of driftwood, pretty water-worn pebbles and shells, bits of pink seaweed, and various human interventions – some nice and some not so nice.

Fortrose: Part One | Part Two | Part Three

Photos taken by Liz, Sunday 05 August 2018. Fortrose, Southland, New Zealand

Fortrose: The Upper Foreshore

Extra-large driftwood

Pretty mix of small stones and pebbles, shells and seaweed

Non-native marram grass and driftwood

Old waste concrete discarded at the top of the beach

Tyre steps lead from the beach to a cute gate with a large shrubby Hebe behind

Another property has wooden steps but no gate

Tomorrow I’ll share photos from our walk along the road after leaving the beach…



Text and Photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018)

