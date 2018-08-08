Rural Ettrick In Winter

We saw this long pivot irrigator parked in a paddock just outside Ettrick on our way back from Central Otago to Gore on 02 June 2018 (winter in New Zealand). We’d decided to drive a little way up a side road on a whim and this was right near the fence. They’re pretty impressive when you’re right up next to them!

These photos were all taken by Nigel.

Beautiful blue sky. And yet this is the same trip that I’ve previously posted about, showing photos of icy hoar frost. Well that was all behind us by the time we got to Ettrick. Couldn’t have been more different.

These long ‘worms’ of plastic-wrapped silage were sitting on the roadside verge. Unusual, they’d usually be stored on the farmer’s own land.

This is what the conditions were like on the other side of Roxburgh where we’d come from. Just a few kilometres back up the road it’d been grey sky, freezing fog, hoar frost and really chilly.

Couldn’t believe the difference a few kilometres made!

Text by Liz and Photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

