Buttercups On Edge

Nigel and I walked into town together recently on two consecutive days. The first day I noticed these beautiful ranunculus or buttercup-type flowers and Nigel took some photos as I didn’t have my cellphone with me. The next day they attracted my attention again and this time I also took some photos. We were both very taken with the plant. Not just the flowers, as lovely as they are, but also the soft, fleshy, tactile leaves. They are used to great effect in this situation between the base of a hedge and the edge of the retaining wall.

The first photo was taken by Liz on 01 August 2018. The next two were taken by Nigel on 31 July 2018. Gore, Southland, New Zealand

Text and first photo by Liz, second and third photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)

