Buttercups On Edge

Nigel and I walked into town together recently on two consecutive days. The first day I noticed these beautiful ranunculus or buttercup-type flowers and Nigel took some photos as I didn’t have my cellphone with me. The next day they attracted my attention again and this time I also took some photos. We were both very taken with the plant. Not just the flowers, as lovely as they are, but also the soft, fleshy, tactile leaves. They are used to great effect in this situation between the base of a hedge and the edge of the retaining wall.
The first photo was taken by Liz on 01 August 2018. The next two were taken by Nigel on 31 July 2018. Gore, Southland, New Zealand
Text and first photo by Liz, second and third photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2018)
Such a beautiful flower! 🙂
-Emma
Thanks Emma, we like it too. I’ve just been reading at the DairyNZ web page that there’s 14 weedy Ranunculus species in NZ! I think I’m going to have to swot up a bit on Ranunculus so that I can tell friends from foes!
What a lovely little flower and foliage. It reminds me of what is known here as the Fig Buttercup, called the Lesser Celandine in Europe. Those are banned in some states here as noxious weeds, they are poisonous to animals. I would imagine that Nigel would know more about this than I do. Maybe, a look, but don’t touch beauty. Thank-you!
We weren’t sure what it is Ellen. When I get time I’ll have a look at the Fig Buttercup. We have a non-native giant buttercup here in NZ that is noxious and poisonous to animals. Looks like I’m going to have to learn more about buttercups!
I grew up believing that the delightful little buttercups were harmless. I guess every family has their problem children! A giant buttercup, wow!
Just had a quick look for web info on giant buttercup and this site is particularly useful (note the little blue sub-titles you can click on). At http://agpest.co.nz/?pesttypes=giant-buttercup
Very pretty touch of colour, and the perfect accent along that brick topped wall!
Thanks Ellen, it does indeed work beautifully.
